Webster Groves Police identify burglar killed by homeowner

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – Detectives with the Webster Groves Police Department have identified a man killed earlier this month while breaking into a person’s home.

According to Lt. Andrew Miller, a police spokesman, officers responded to a burglary call in the 1400 block of Grant Road just after 2:50 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 13.

Once there, police found the suspect, Brian Vazquez, in the residence suffering from a shotgun wound.

Vazquez was brought to a local hospital and pronounced dead. He was 43.

Investigators determined Vazquez entered the rear door of the residence and was confronted by the homeowner, who was armed.

Miller said a final report will be submitted to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Thursday or Friday. Any new information will be released at the discretion of county prosecutors.