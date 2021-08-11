Webster Groves Police make arrest in sexual misconduct investigation

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – Police in Webster Groves have arrested a man for a suspected sex crime.

According to Capt. Stephen Spear, a police spokesman, officers responded to a report of suspicious activity on Aug. 3 in the 700 block of East Swon Avenue.

On Aug. 11, police arrested Ahmed Alkarawi in connection with that investigation.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Alkarawi with one count of first-degree sexual misconduct.

Police did not offer specifics on the nature of Alkarawi’s alleged activities.

In the meantime, investigators are asking anyone who has had a similar incident to contact the Webster Groves Police Department at 314-645-3000.

Ahmed Alkarawi