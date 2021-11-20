Webster Groves residents organize food drive with holiday light show

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – The season of miracles is approaching and you’ll find several in the works on Summit Avenue in Webster Groves.

Jack McGowen has always had a passion for Christmas lights and addressing food insecurity throughout the bistate area. This year, he and his neighbors are hosting “Miracle on Summit,” a new holiday season-long event that features a holiday light walk down Summit Avenue and a light show every Friday and Saturday night starting at 6 p.m.

The lights are meant to draw you in, but it is the mission behind the miracle on Summit that matters most.

“Food insecurity is a big issue,” McGowen said. “One in four kids goes to bed hungry every night and Operation Food Search has programs to help families in need during these difficult times.”

Summit Avenue residents are supporting Operation Food Search this holiday season by collecting food at drop-off stations found on the sidewalks and through an online food drive. All of the proceeds go directly to Operation Food Search.

Contributors can receive an instant tax return deduction to their email.

Mcgowen said he is “really excited to spread the holiday cheer. We’d love for you to come to see it and get connected with us.”

You can give online by scanning QR codes found on signs as you walk up and down Summit Avenue.