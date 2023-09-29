ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Potential buyers are invited to tour the iconic Spider-Web House in Webster Groves as it goes on the market. The first thing that will capture the attention of prospective homeowners is the distinctive web-style window, which welcomes them as they enter the wrap-around porch.

The Spider-Web House features seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, and 6,022 square feet of living space. Currently listed at $1.5 million, this property is designated as a single-family home and can be found at 511 N Bompart Ave., Saint Louis, MO 63119.

Once in the home, visitors will be greeted by five creative brick-patterned fireplaces, pocket doors, exposed beams, and many decorative details etched into the wood accents.

The amenities within the home have been renovated to meet modern standards. The kitchen has been updated, and the bathrooms have new baths. The property features an inviting in-ground pool with an outdoor kitchen.

