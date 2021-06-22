Webster Groves student makes semifinal of Scripps National Spelling Bee

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis area will be represented this weekend in the semifinal round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Colette Giezen-Tanner graduated earlier this year from Hixson Middle School in the Webster Groves School District and is one of 30 semifinalists still in the competition after two rounds.

The semifinals will be conducted online, but they will also be televised from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Sunday on ESPN 2.

The top ten to 12 finishers from Sunday will move on to the in-person finals set for July 8 in Orlando.