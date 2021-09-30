Webster Groves volleyball team plays in honor of teammate who drowned

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – The Webster Groves High School volleyball team dedicated their season to Kara Wrice. The 16-year-old was a Statesman junior when she drowned this summer at Castlewood State Park.

The team paused to honor her memory during Thursday’s matches and shared their respect for her with her family.

“She was just the brightest person you would ever meet,” said Katie Wiedemann, Webster volleyball player. “She would always just light up any room.”

Players are determined to follow the example they say Wrice set for them. They say the tragedy has brought her friends and teammates closer together.

“She truly had the best energy on the court of anyone else. She was always trying to lift people up, trying to be positive,” said Maren DeMargel, Webster volleyball player. “I think we all need to emulate that.”

Wrice also was an aspiring model and hoped to someday work in New York.

“We just want to do our best for her and honor her memory,” Webster volleyball player Holly Travers said. “For her family members who have lost her, it’s so difficult and I think tonight is really important for us to kind of bounce back.”

T-shirts honoring Wrice’s memory are available for sale with proceeds going to PreventEd in her name. Wrice’s family also has created a fund in her memory to provide scholarship opportunities for aspiring models and volleyball players.

Her family was presented with flowers, a shadowbox filled with memories, and hugs between Thursday’s matches. Wrice’s father was overwhelmed by the amount of support on display.

“The bonds that she formed with her teammates and other friends through volleyball was very important to her,” said Karl Wrice, Kara’s father. “Kara was my best friend.”

“I’m just so glad we’re doing this for her, not just for her, but for us and her family as well and everybody that she impacted,” said Rachel Sebastian-Asbed, Webster senior.

The community Wrice touched will continue its efforts to honor her.

Webster senior Avery Terri said, “We hope that this game will kind of last on forever, and we can continue playing the Kara game and play for her every single night.”