ST. LOUIS – Webster Groves will not buy out at least two houses heavily damaged during last year’s flash floods.

According to FOX 2’s partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the city council and Mayor Laura Arnold voted 5 to 2 against the buyouts, despite FEMA agreeing to pay 75%. Mayor Arnold and some council members did consider putting the matter up for a public vote on a future ballot.

The potential referendum would ask if city revenue should be designated for flood buyouts. Some Webster Groves locals at the meeting told the city to accept FEMA’s offer. Others suggested the houses be demolished and use the land to buffer the surrounding areas from future flooding.