Webster University alumna plays Ester in ‘Dexter’ reboot

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 01: Katy Sullivan attends the world premiere of “Dexter: New Blood” Series at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on November 01, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – A Webster University alumna has landed her first recurring role in the Dexter revival series.

Katy Sullivan plays a “kooky” local police dispatcher named Ester in the 10-episode miniseries, Dexter: New Blood, according to an article on Webster University’s website.

The show began airing on Showtime Nov. 7.

Sullivan earned a BFA in acting in Webster’s Conservatory of Theatre Arts in 2002 and received an honorary doctorate from Webster in 2019.

She has appeared on other hit shows, including Station 19, NCIS: New Orleans, My Name Is Earl, Legit, and Last Man Standing, as well as starred in the stage production of Pulitzer winner Cost of Living, according to the article.

Dexter was a hit television show, from 2006-2013, that centered around a serial killer who solved crimes during the day and committed crimes at night. The show won four Primetime Emmys, among other awards.

The article states that the reboot picked up 10 years after the original show’s final season. It takes place in a remote town in upstate New York where the main charter Dexter now lives under the pseudonym, Jim Lindsay.