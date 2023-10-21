WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – The chancellor of Webster University will step down at the end of the year after nearly 15 years of service.

Elizabeth “Beth” J. Stroble will step down from her role on Dec. 31, 2023. A board of trustees will soon begin a global search for her successor.

“My experience at Webster University has been the highlight of my professional career. It has been truly an honor to work with the outstanding faculty, staff and students of this University,” said Stroble, who joined the university in 2009. “Webster’s mission and legacy of meeting unmet needs has inspired my commitment to improving the student experience, and I will continue to support the University in the future, extending the legacy of our founders, the Sisters of Loretto.”

The university says Stroble has been “a leading voice in pursuit of diversity, equity and inclusion,” and also founded a STEM strategy to equip generations of students.

As Stroble transitions out of her role, she will continue to support the university through alumni relations and fundraising. The university says Julian Z. Schuster will continue serving in his current role as president.