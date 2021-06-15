Webster University receives $1 million federal grant for mental health services

ST. LOUIS – Webster University has been awarded a $1 million federal grant to improve mental health services for immigrant and under-served communities in St. Louis County.

The university will partner with community health organizations to train student counselors on how to identify mental health issues in people who are visiting the doctor for other reasons.

The goal is to identify and treat the issue before it becomes more serious.

The program will begin on July 1 and run through June 30, 2025.