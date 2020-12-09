Wednesday’s weather proves more springlike than winter as St. Louisans visit Forest Park

ST. LOUIS – A day that felt more like spring than winter had many people enjoying area parks Wednesday afternoon.

Like a group of recent Whitfield school graduates. They meet every week to get outside and enjoy each other’s’ company. Today’s game of choice: kickball.

They come out hot or cold; but when Mother Nature turns out like this, it’s a nice surprise.

“As long as it’s not raining or snowing, I think we are all going to show up even if we need a coat,” said Marissa Hughes. “Last week, we had coats ready. Like we were all prepared for the weather, everybody had hats and gloves, but it ended up being really nice as well.”

The group uses the outdoors as a space to get together and reconnect, all to make up for their senior year being cut short amid the pandemic.

“It’s just really nice to be active, get a little exercise; so it means a whole lot,” said Nicolas Taylor.

Others at the park enjoyed a round of golf, a walk with the dog, or a break from the typical run to the gym. They say it’s days like this that can make Missouri’s changing winter weather bearable.

“You know the weather here, one day it’s super nice, the next day you are bundling up. So, I feel like we take advantage when we can,” said Brady Schaeffer.

One thing to look out for with the nice weather and clear skies overhead – the northern lights.

With a strong burst of solar energy, it is possible for some areas in Missouri to catch a glimpse. It won’t be visible directly overhead, but if you look north you may get lucky.