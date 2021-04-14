Weekend winds make for busy tree clean up and removal crews

GLENDALE, Mo. – Broken limbs or much more, last weekend’s winds did a number on area trees. In Kirkwood, Hansen’s Tree Service spent the day removing a large dying tree that was in danger of falling during a storm. When it comes to our tall, shady friends, there are clear signs of trouble to look for before the storms hit.

“Look for problems in the tree, broken limbs definitely that’s a big indicator,” said Joe Harrell, Hansen’s Tree Service. “Leave this time of the year, all trees should be green by now, starting to bud out, grow leaves. Any major splits in the major forks in the tree. Stuff like that to look for.”



When it comes to tree strength dur­ing a storm, regular tree maintenance makes a big difference.

Thin the canopy of the tree so that the wind passes through instead of pushing against the tree and prune away potentially hazardous branches. But no matter how much work you do, heavy downpours and stormwind gusts can wreak havoc on your trees.

“All bets are off. You can have a perfectly healthy tree with the right velocity of wind from the right direction. Saturated soils like we had last weekend. We had a number of trees got uprooted. There were perfectly healthy trees but saturated soils made things a little less strengthened. So, toppled trees,” Karl Dreyer, Hansen’s certified arborist, said.

Luckily, we’re not tracking any major thunderstorm wind activity in the coming days. With the calmer weather, now is a good time to have a detailed look at your trees before the leaves get too full.