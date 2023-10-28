ST. LOUIS – Missouri, is home to a set of unusual legal and illegal statutes, some of which are bound to raise eyebrows.
Legal:
- Open Containers: Missouri stands out by not having an open container law, allowing non-driving passengers aged 21 and older to possess an open container while in the car. However, it’s essential to note that this isn’t universally accepted, as some cities and towns have their own ordinances that prohibit open containers in vehicles.
- Mormon killings: Shockingly, until June 1976, it was legally permissible to kill Mormons in Missouri under Missouri Executive Order 44. This dark chapter in history arose from a conflict between the Missouri state militia and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which led Missouri Governor Lilburn Boggs to issue Executive Order 44 on October 27, 1838. This order demanded that all Mormons vacate the state within ten days or face death.
- Home Brewing: Individuals of legal drinking age can produce up to 100 gallons of beer in a single-person household or 200 gallons in a two-person household, all for personal use. It’s worth noting that it’s also legal to distribute homemade beer at events without compensation.
Illegal:
- No Running Milkmen: For milkmen in Missouri, running is strictly prohibited. This unusual law has its roots in the days when milk was delivered in glass bottles that had a tendency to break.
- Apartment Restrictions: Shawnee, Missouri, enforces a law making it illegal for four or more unrelated individuals to rent an apartment together.
- Bear Wrestling: As of January 2017, it is against the law to engage in bear wrestling in Missouri, despite recent bear sightings that might tempt some.
- Sunday Car Sales: Selling a car on a Sunday is forbidden in Missouri. This law dates back to the 1800s and was designed to provide the working class with an opportunity to attend church on Sundays.