ST. LOUIS – A federal grand jury indicted a previously convicted felon from Wellston, Missouri, for allegedly possessing a large amount of fentanyl and crack cocaine.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Devion Gordon, 28, was arrested on May 9 following a joint investigation by the FBI and St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Law enforcement received a warrant to search Gordon’s home that day. They discovered a loaded pistol, drug paraphernalia, approximately 965 grams of fentanyl, about 700 grams of crack cocaine, and about $18,000 in cash.

Gordon was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

If convicted, Gordon faces a mandatory minimum 10-year sentence on the fentanyl charge. The other charges each carry a mandatory 5-year minimum.