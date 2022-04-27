WENTZVILLE, Mo. — A young Wentzville boy who died from a rare childhood cancer during a trip to Florida recieved a police escort back home.

Parker Jackson

Parker Jackson, 12, passed away unexpectedly on Friday surrounded by his mother, father, and sister. He was on his Make-A-Wish trip to swim with dolphins, and he got to have his wish fulfilled.

Parker was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare childhood soft tissue cancer, about a year and a half ago.

On Wednesday, as the family returned from Orlando, they were escorted by first responders. Fifteeen fire and police agencies escorted Parker on his hero’s welcome home.

Those who know the family and Parker showed up along Wentzville Parkway near 61 to show their support.

“They’ve been near and dear to our hearts our whole lives and watching the family, and what they’ve gone through is why we came out to support today,” said Kira Keck with family members Trinity, Colton, and Trish.