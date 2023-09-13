WENTZVILLE, Mo. – United Auto Workers across the country could soon be going on strike. That means there could be a work stoppage at the General Motors Wentzville Assembly Center.

The deadline for a deal is Thursday night at 11 p.m. Central. On Wednesday, the union president said there’s been some movement, but the two sides are still too far apart.

We won’t know until Thursday night which facilities the United Auto Workers union plans on targeting with a strike. If no deal is reached by the deadline, walkouts could begin on Friday. Meanwhile, the staff at Stefanina’s Pizzeria in Wentzville was busy Wednesday. They’re hopeful a potential strike at the nearby GM plant can be averted.