Wentzville daycare damaged by floodwaters hosts donation drive today

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – A daycare damaged by a flash flood is hosting a donation drive Tuesday.
Future Stars Academy is the daycare that was overtaken by floodwaters after a May 27 storm caused problems across the area.
A classroom camera captured video of the water rising halfway up the window before it burst through the door and into a classroom. This happened around midnight, so fortunately no children were in the daycare during that time.
All of the babies’ toys, cubbies, blankets, were swirling around in the floodwaters.
Now they are hosting a donation drive to start rebuilding and making that space comfortable for the kiddos again.
Here is what they need:
- Toy blocks
- cars
- puzzles
- stuffed animals
- etc.
Daycare Donation Drive
9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 8
Future Stars Academy
411 W. Pearce Blvd.
Wentzville, MO 63385