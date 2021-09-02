Wentzville GM plant to pause production, chip shortage to blame

FILE – In this March 24, 2021 file photo, mid-sized pickup trucks and full-size vans are seen in a parking lot outside a General Motors assembly plant where they are produced in Wentzville, Mo. The global shortage of computer chips is getting worse, forcing automakers to temporarily close factories including those that build popular pickup trucks. General Motors announced Thursday, Sept, 2, 2021 that it would pause production at seven North American plants during the next two weeks, including two that make the company’s top-selling Chevrolet Silverado pickup. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

ST. LOUIS– General Motors is halting production at eight North American plants including the Wentzville facility. The global shortage of computer chips is behind the pause.

YahooNews is reporting that starting September 6, the Wentzville plant will halt production for two weeks. The plant builds midsize trucks and full-size vans.

Ford will stop making pickups at its Kansas City Assembly Plant for the next two weeks. Shifts will be cut at two more truck plants in Dearborn, Michigan, and Louisville, Kentucky.

Industry analysts say the delta variant of the novel coronavirus has hit employees at chip factories in southeast Asia hard, forcing some plants to close. That’s worsened a chip shortage that was starting to improve earlier in the summer.

In May, FOX2 found acres upon acres of New 2021 GMC Canyon and Chevy Colorado trucks, made at the Wentzville GM plant, parked in two secure lots in Missouri and Illinois. The vehicles still needed the chips.

The chip shortage has forced other layoffs and production shutdowns at the Wentzville facility.

The Associated Press contributed content to this story.