ST. CHARLES — A truck driver died after a fatal crash on I-70 early Friday morning. He has been identified by the Missouri State Highway Patrol as James Melton, 36, of Wentzville, Missouri.

A semi truck driver was stopping because of traffic congestion in a construction zone on westbound I-70 at around 12:30 a.m. Friday. Melton was driving a Dodge Ram pickup and failed to see the semi slow down. It slammed into the back of the truck’s trailer and caught fire.

Melton was pronounced dead at the scene.