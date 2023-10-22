WENTZVILLE — A person involved in a fight that escalated into a shooting incident has died According to the Wentzville Police Department, the victim was in an argument with another individual that led to the shooting.

The incident occurred on Friday night on Evergreen Court. Law enforcement reports indicate that the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Officers administered life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived on the scene, but the victim later died in the hospital.

Detectives took the suspect into custody on the same night. They are actively working on charges and planning to submit them to the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

If you witnessed this altercation or possess any information relevant to the ongoing investigation, you can contact the Wentzville Police Department at the following number: 636-327-5105.