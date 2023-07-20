ST. LOUIS – A federal judge sentenced a Wentzville man Thursday in connection with two armed robberies at a White Caste restaurant in University City, including one that led him to shooting an employee.

Matthew Sabir, 38, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, nearly one year after both armed robberies and the shooting occurred. He targeted the White Castle restaurant in the 7300 block of Olive Boulevard.

According to a plea agreement, Sabir entered the restaurant on June 22, 2022 and demanded “all the $20 and $50 bills” from an employee. Sabir reportedly placed a semi-automatic pistol on the countertop and left with around $180 in cash.

Later that week, after a failed robbery of a gas station in Berkeley, Sabir returned to the White Castle. Per his plea agreement, he told employees “Give me money. Don’t move. Don’t run,” and pointed a pistol at them. Several employees ran away, and Sabir opened fire, hitting a 16-year-old employee multiple times.

The victim spoke ahead of Sabir’s sentencing hearing on Thursday and said she is still suffering the aftereffects of her injuries.

Before his sentencing, Sabir pleaded guilty to felonies of robbery, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime.