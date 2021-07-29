Wentzville man wins $50,000 Missouri Lottery scratchers prize

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – A Wentzville man is now $50,000 richer after scoring one of two secondary prizes in the Missouri Lottery’s 100X The Bucks scratch-off game.

Justin Roberts claimed his winnings nearly two weeks ago at the Missouri Lottery’s St. Louis regional office.

The winning ticket was sold at the Petro Mart on Wentzville Parkway.

“100X The Bucks” is a $10 scratch-off game with a top prize of $1 million and another second prize of $50,000. Both prizes are still unclaimed.

According to the Missouri Lottery, players in St. Charles County won more than $49.5 million in Fiscal Year 2020.