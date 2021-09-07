Wentzville Marine’s procession takes place tomorrow, portion of I-70 to close

ST. LOUIS – A young Marine killed in Afghanistan at Hamad Karzai International Airport will return home Wednesday afternoon.

Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, 20, of Wentzville, was one of 13 U.S. service members and 170 Afghans killed by a suicide bomber in Kabul.

Schmitz will arrive at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport at 12:35 pm. The 20-year-old Marine who was just 10 days into his first tour of duty will be escorted to Baue Funeral home in St. Charles.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol posted on social media that the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 will be closed from St. Louis Lambert International Airport to the St. Charles Cave Springs exit around 1 p.m. while Schmitz is being transported from the airport to the funeral home.

The procession is estimated to take about 20 minutes and the highway will reopen after.



“Outside those gates when the gunfire, you know those Marines were running to the gunfire and trying to pull people into the airport, that’s when the bomb went off,” family friend Karl Lund said.

“He was running to where the gunfire was so he is a hero. He is a hero.”

On Saturday, Sept. 11, at 3 p.m. there will be a public visitation at Baue Funeral Home located on Cave Springs Road.

On Thursday, Sept. 16, a private funeral will be held followed by a processional to Jefferson Barracks.