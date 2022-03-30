WENTZVILLE, Mo. — There are plans for a new amusement park planned in Wentzville. Spirit of Discovery Park would only be the second fully-inclusive park in the world.

It’s designed to include every person with physical disabilites, mental disabilites, special needs and transitioning veterans. There is a similar park in San Antonio, Texas, called Morgan’s Wonderland.

“My first reaction was, ‘I wonder where that’s going?'” Linda Styer, owner of Elbee’s General Store in downtown Wentzville said.

She’s not alone. Many people have been wondering what 60-acre piece of land Spirit of Discovery Park will call home. The founders have not disclosed the location they are under contract for to protect the privacy of the seller.



Mayor Nick Guccione said he announced the plans Tuesday and received mixed reactions on social media.



The comments under FOX 2’s Facebook page were mostly positive, but there were some people concerned about the increased traffic it would bring to the area.



“There will be some traffic issues we’ll work with them on. I’m sure MoDOT will be brought in, and county road work, and see what we can do as far as mitigation efforts,” Mayor Guccione said.

Peter Venezia owns Duke’s BBQ Shack in downtown Wentzville. He said he’s excited to see how many more people will visit Wentzville.



“To have a facility like that is going to be wonderful for people coming in and out of here and for all the of the other restaurnts in Wentzville, its only going to benefit all of them here,” Venezia said.

Styer said there is already a lot of growth happening, and she is looking forward to families visiting her store.



“Why not bring it to Wentzville?” she asked. “I think its going to be good and bad with everything else that you do, there’s so many other things going on in Wentzville to grow it, growth in the downtown area, so I say bring it.”

The founders are expected to close on the property on Mother’s Day and plan to break ground in 2023.

The project is a non-profit, funded by investors and not funded by taxpayer dollars.



More information on the park, visit: https://www.spiritofdiscoverypark.com/