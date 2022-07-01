WENTZVILLE, Mo. – The Wentzville Police Department’s Traffic Unit is amping up its enforcement of expired temporary tags, altered temporary tags, and expired license plates.

The department said in a Facebook post that they “have received many citizen contacts and complaints of these violations prompting the traffic unit’s new enforcement campaign.”

Wentzville Police Department officers will start focusing on these violations for the next 30 days beginning Friday, July 8.

Just two weeks after the St. Charles Police Department implemented the same policy, the department issued 300 tickets. St. Charles police said they will give out tickets and take the tags away if they’re expired.

“I mean it’s the law, so they should enforce it,” said St. Charles resident Mark Cundeff.