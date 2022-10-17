WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Wentzville Police Officers have been posting notes on residents’ doors.

The department is calling the hang-tags “Night Eyes.” As officers patrol area subdivisions overnight, they put it on doors they walk by.

The officer fills out the hang tag with their name, badge number, date, time, and a filled out checklist. The checklist includes things officers are searching for, like “unsecured door,” “unsecured garage door,” “alarm sounding,” and “please contact us with updated emergency contact information.” This serves as a reminder to residents to consistently do the aforementioned.

“It’s just a reminder to be vigilant and prevent potentially dangerous situations from happening,” the department said. “This is one way we are reaching out to our citizens in an effort to combat crime and make Wentzville a safer place to live!”

The department can be contacted at (636) 327-5105 with any concerns.