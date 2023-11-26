WENTZVILLE, Mo — Several individuals were arrested, some of whom were found to have a gun on them. The incident originated as a verbal argument, escalating into a physical altercation just before four to five shots were fired, alerting police.

At 1:27 a.m. this morning, the Wentzville Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of West Allen St. A crowd of people was present at the location.

One person sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to a local hospital, where they are now in stable condition and receiving treatment for the injury.

Detectives from the Wentzville Police Department responded to both the scene and the hospital to take over the investigation. Currently, West Allen Street is closed from North Church Street to North Linn Street as officers process the scene. Drivers are advised to use an alternate route to allow space for the ongoing police work.

If anyone witnessed the incident or has information related to the investigation, they are urged to contact the Wentzville Police Department at (636) 327-5105. Further information will be provided in a future press release.