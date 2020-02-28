Wentzville police seek person of interest in Walgreens shooting

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Authorities in Wentzville are looking for a person of interest in connection with a shooting at a local Walgreens.

The shooting happened around noon in the 1000 block of Meyer Road.

Wentzville police found one victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital. The victim’s injuries were not life-threating.

Police identified 25-year-old Mitchell Andrews as a person of interest in the investigation. He’s described as a white man, brown hair and eyes, with a beard and mustache.

Andrews is driving a 2015 Buick Verano with Missouri license plates TE1B1Z. The vehicle is dark blue-black in color and has front-end damage.

Police believe Andrews is living in his vehicle and say he’s known to frequent parks, dead-end streets, or other secluded areas.

Anyone with information on Andrews’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Wentzville Police Department at 636-327-5105.