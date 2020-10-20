Two school buses involved in crash in Lake St. Louis

LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Two buses from the Wentzville School District were involved in a crash with a third vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Lake St. Louis.

The crash happened at Holloway Drive and Lake St. Louis Boulevard.

Lake St. Louis Police Chief Chris DiGiuseppi said no one was seriously injured.

The preliminary investigation indicates a car crossed over the center line and struck one bus, DiGiuseppi said. The driver of that bus attempted to avoid the car, overcorrected, and went off the roadway. A second bus is believed to have clipped the first school bus.

Three children were transported to the hospital. Initial reports from the scene indicated more children and an adult had been injured; fortunately, that was not the case.

The crash is still under investigation.

FOX2 will have more information on that story as it becomes available.

Latest headlines: