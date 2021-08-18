Wentzville School District boundaries have highest COVID positivity rate in county

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – The Wentzville School District Board of Education met Wednesday night and discussed the mask optional measure that has already been put into place in the district.

The district decided to keep the current mask optional policy and did not motion to vote on changing it at Wednesday’s meeting.



According to the latest data from St. Charles County dated Aug. 12, the boundaries of the Wentzville School District have a COVID positivity rate of 14.88 percent.

According to St. Charles County Quick Reference Guide for Schools, the Missouri DHSS indicator shows there is substantial spread in a community if the positivity rate is above 10 percent and it recommends masks, regardless of vaccination status when the positivity rate is above 5 percent. This does not include masking outdoors.

COVID Positivity rate and masking guidelines in each district:

Wentzville School District: masks optional 14.88 percent positivity rate

Francis Howell School District: masks required K-6 14.24 percent

Fort Zumwalt School District: masks optional 13.88 percent

City of St. Charles School District: masks required 13.12 percent

Orchard Farm: masks optional 11.49 percent



Some parents said they have seen other districts tighten their mask guidelines recently. Katie Lyczak, a parent in the Wentzville School District said she doesn’t want the board to make changes at WSD.

“I think they made the right choice, they are giving parents the choice, the freedom, That’s the definition of freedom, for us to choose, for our own children, what we think is best for our kids and families,” Lyczak said.



But not everyone feels that way. Students for and against masking in schools stepped up to the podium and made their voices heard to the board Wednesday.



“To prevent a repeat of what happened last winter and keep our students in classrooms and off of zoom calls, we must act according to what science and statistics are showing us,” Sruthi Ramesh, a student in WSD said. “I cannot go into my senior year in the upcoming week, without standing up in the name of science or what is moral.”



“I should have been looking forward to school with excitement, but instead I felt like crying, seeing every person in my school wearing a mask was so heartbreaking,” Ellie Kleffner, a student in WSD said.