Wentzville School District unable to cover all bus routes Monday

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Parents in the Wentzville School District should lookout for a notification regarding their child’s transportation to school Monday due to the district having transportation issues because of COVID-19.

The district wrote in a Facebook post that they’ve reached “critical levels with regard to driver absences directly related to COVID that will significantly impede our ability to transport students to school.”

They said they have 145 different bus routes that they run daily, but Monday, October 25 they will be unable to cover 16 routes.

The district said they’ve been actively trying to avoid this situation.

“We have raised the hourly pay for drivers, we are actively recruiting new drivers, and we are educating our employees on strategies to stay healthy in the midst of a pandemic. Our Transportation Department has been flexing and changing plans all year long. They have collapsed routes, double and triple routed buses when possible, and drivers, aides, mechanics, and office staff have all been covering multiple routes in an effort to avoid having a lapse in coverage,” the Wentzville School District said.

Latest headlines: