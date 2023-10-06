WENTZVILLE, Mo. – General Motors will include electric vehicle battery production work within its next national contract, clearing one hurdle amid the United Auto Workers union’s weeks-long strike.

UAW announced the agreement on Friday, which represents a breakthrough concession on unionizing electric vehicle battery plants.

“This is a historic step forward. It guarantees that the transition to electric vehicles at GM will be a just transition that brings good union jobs to communities across America,” said UAW in a statement emailed to FOX 2.

Since mid-September, around 13,000 workers linked to the United Autoworkers union nationwide have taken a stand against three automaking giants – General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis. This is includes workers from the GM plant in Wentzville, Missouri.

Following this agreement, UAW said it will not expand its strikes against Detroit’s three automakers. Other union priorities seem to be in the negotiation stages. Previous demands induced a 36% pay raise, medical benefits after retirement, and a four-day work week

Neither GM nor Stellantis commented directly on unionization of battery factories, but Ford stuck to statements that workers will have to choose once they are hired at plants that haven’t even been built.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We remain open to the possibility of working with the UAW on future battery plants in the U.S., reminding that these are multibillion-dollar investments and have to operate at sustainably competitive levels,” Ford said in a statement via the Associated Press.

UAW President Shawn Fain told workers that additional plants could be added to the strikes later. For a closer look at negotiations and new developments amid the strike, click here.