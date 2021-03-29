Wentzville woman says she was targeted on the road

Missouri

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – A Wentzville shared a terrifying night of road rage that left her injured and her car heavily damaged.

Alyssa Hanan believes she was targeted because another driver didn’t like that she was not driving fast enough.

Hanan, 22, works as a waitress and does not have insurance to cover the damages. The ordeal left her very shaken.

“I thought I was going to die; thought I was going to leave my child motherless, scared,” she said.

Alyssa and her mother, Laura, said the ordeal happened early Saturday morning on Highway 364 when Alyssa was going home after work. Laura even took video of the skid marks before Highway K.

Alyssa told Cottleville Police a man drove up behind her who was traveling very fast. She tried to move out of his way twice but the other driver was incensed.

“Pulled up right next to me and started veering me off the road,” she said. “I spun around. I was eastbound still on a westbound road and I lost control again and ended up in the ravine under the cables.”

Laura said paramedics and police said her daughter was traumatized.

“(Alyssa) felt like it was a road rage thing,” Laura said.

Alyssa indicated the doctor at the hospital said she suffered a concussion. The man drove off.

“(The man) probably looking in the rearview mirror as it happened and having no conscience. That’s scary. That’s terrifying,” Laura said.

She and her daughter commended the Cottleville officer for his assistance. Police said the report on the incident is not complete and would not comment yet. Alyssa wants the driver punished.

“He needs to be taken off the street. He needs his license revoked,” she said.

She said the man had spikey hair and was driving a newer white Toyota Camry. The family is using social media to try and find the man.

