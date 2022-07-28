WENTZVILLE, MO. – Wentzville Mayor Nick Guccione has declared a state of emergency. This is to allow some temporary relief for animals who need homes.

Flash flooding hit the area hard Tuesday after record rainfall. Many St. Louis area animal shelters were impacted by the rising waters. Some dogs died and others had to be rescued. Several animal shelters are still reeling from the damage.

There has been an overwhelming outpouring of support for the shelters. The Belleville Area Humane Society received 200 foster applications Wednesday. They are also getting donations, supplies, and an influx of volunteers.

The Wentzville decree allows anyone, not just kennels, to temporarily have up to ten dogs, cats, or other animals. The order expires on August 26, 2022.