‘We’re cold a lot,’ Missouri mother creates product for outdoor sports parents

REPUBLIC, Mo. – A mother in Republic says she has invented what could be a solution for outdoor sports parents. OzarksFirst checked out Melissa DuVall’s new product, “Ponchairo.”

The product is a combination of a blanket and poncho that attaches to a chair. DuVall says it comes in handy when you have to watch your child’s game in bad weather.

“I can remember sitting at a game in Nevada, Missouri at my son’s baseball game and my husband turning to me, it was so cold outside,” DuVall said. “He said, ‘The state’s going to pull up and take our kids from all of us parents because we have them playing in this early spring weather and it was so cold.’ So we would joke about how cold it would get at some of these ballgames and of course, the kids were oblivious, and then we were there just freezing.”

DuVall has three kids who played outdoor sports growing up. She thought of inventing Ponchairo seven years ago and just started selling it two months ago. Ponchairo took a year to make. It’s waterproof, windproof, and breathable. The product is stored in a pouch that can go on the back of a folding, collapsible, or stadium chair.

“Sports parents, it’s funny,” DuVall said. “When we first started floating the idea, moms got it instantly. For whatever reason, I think we’re cold a lot. Maybe it’s because we’re juggling getting the kids ready, getting their equipment. We’re thinking about our kids, snacks for the team, all of those things. So, you kind of forget about yourself.”

Some fathers had their doubts about the invention though.



“Dads on the other hand were like, ‘I don’t know about this,” DuVall said. “But now that we’ve manufactured it and they actually see it, I think one of the more rewarding things for me has been having those men who were at first skeptical say, ‘Oh wait now I get it.’ So that piece has been really nice for us.”

She says some people who bought her product have used it in ways she didn’t even think of.

“We’ve had someone who ordered Ponchairo for their child who’s in a wheelchair,” DuVall said. “We had someone who ordered because they go mudding in Jeeps. We have a licensed camo pattern as one of our colors. It almost creates a portable blind, so hunting.”

No matter how her creation is being used, DuVall says she’s just happy to be part of the list of female inventors. The United States Patent and Trademark Office says in 2019, the women inventor rate was nearly 13 percent.

“As a female having a patent, I had no idea that there were so few of us,” DuVall said. “We watch Shark Tank, we see Spanx, Sara Blakely. There are lots of females with patents that have been wildly successful. The number of female patent holders is really a very low percentage.”

DuVall tells OzarksFirst she’s grateful to have successfully gone through the inventing process.

“It is special and I think it was a painful process,” DuVall said. “To commit to the investment, that’s a big step. I think about how many people probably have amazing ideas that are not able to take that step or scared to take that step.”

She says her family is helping her sell Ponchairo. Her son does shipping, and her husband helps with manufacturing.