ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is handling some tough cases involving violent crimes. While there is a backlog, help may soon be on the way.

This week, the St. Louis County Council approved a bill that would allocate $700,000 to Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell’s office. The funding will add 12 additional prosecutors and seven legal assistants, expanding its violent offender’s task force and satellite offices.

Bell joined FOX 2’s Jasmine Huda and Vic Faust to talk about expanding the office. He also addressed the high-profile Beau Rothwell murder trial, in which a jury handed down a guilty verdict Thursday evening.