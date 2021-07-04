West County Mall shooting: Charges filed against 21-year-old

CLAYTON, Mo. – Charges have been filed in connection with a deadly shooting at the West County Mall.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 21-year-old Jason Hill on Sunday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Hill is accused of shooting and killing Malachi Maclin inside the mall late Saturday afternoon.

Hill was identified as a person of interest in the case and taken into custody Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred around 6:20 p.m. at the Champs Sports store following an altercation between Hill and Maclin.

Hill allegedly took out a firearm and shot Maclin. Maclin was taken to a local hospital where he died.