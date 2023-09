BALLWIN, MO. – Police chiefs and west county officials will hold a town hall Wednesday night to discuss neighborhood safety.

The goal is to inform residents about current public safety concerns like vehicle thefts, fentanyl, and crisis preparedness. Police officials from Ballwin, Chesterfield, Des Peres, Ellisville, Eureka, Manchester, and Wildwood will be present to answer questions.

The safety briefing is at 6:30 p.m. at the Ballwin Golf Club.