West End community says teenager shot and killed; St. Louis Police investigating

ST. LOUIS – Several St. Louis Police officers and detectives were at an intersection in a north city neighborhood Monday night.
Crime scene tape blocked off the intersection of Hodiamont and Etzel as authorities investigated.
Community members at the scene told FOX 2 that a young boy was shot and killed. Police have not confirmed anything at the scene.
Firefighters and a medical examiner were on the scene. Authorities loaded a bicycle into a SLMPD van before clearing the scene.
The scene was cleared by 7:30 p.m.