ST. LOUIS – Heavy rainfall and flash flooding slam the St. Louis region for the second time in three days. In St. Louis City, the West End neighborhood was one of the hardest hit this week.

Radars estimate some residents in West St. Louis dealt with nearly one foot of rain between Tuesday’s and Thursday’s rainfall.

Some residents living near Hodiamont Avenue and Horton Place in West End grabbed whatever they could find Thursday to help clear storm drains covered with debris from flash flooding.

“We’re unclogging drains and saving the block,” said West End resident Gregory Purnell.

“We got whatever we had, got to work and the neighborhood pulled together,” said West End resident Andrew Medlen. “I’m really proud of my neighbors.”

Neighbor Jeremy Brooks said, “Once we saw kind of a spiral motion going and we could see that the water was draining, we moved down to the next drain.”

Congresswoman Cori Bush was surveying the damage Thursday. She said she’s been in communication with the White House and is encouraging the state to request federal assistance.

“I’m going to send these pictures and these videos to the state, to our governor’s office,” said Bush.

The James Eagen Community Center in Florissant is offering shelter to St. Louis area flood victims. Anyone in need of assistance should call 211.

U-Haul is also providing free storage space as long as it has space available.