DELLWOOD, Mo. – A deadly crash in Dellwood early Wednesday morning ends with an innocent driver killed and a suspect on the loose.

The crash happened at West Florissant and Hudson, on the border of Ferguson and Dellwood. Authorities have a large stretch of West Florissant completely shut down as the investigation unfolds. A tarp covering the car can be seen in the area.

It’s understood that this is the scene in which the driver was killed. Police told FOX 2 that a car that was attempting to elude them struck the vehicle. Ferguson Police Chief Troy Doyle says that he believes the victim is a female, but at this point, we don’t know her name or her age. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chief Doyle also mentioned that she was merely traveling down West Florissant when the suspect vehicle struck her car. It’s believed that the suspect vehicle is a white sedan that crashed moments after it hit the woman’s car, killing her.

He explained that this all started Tuesday night when Ferguson police saw a car speeding through Ferguson. Doyle added that his officer tried to stop the car, but it took off. The officer did not chase it. The officer saw the car again later in the night at QT, not far from the area.

Doyle revealed that the officer tried to make contact with the driver again. The driver then sped away to a parking lot across the street. When the Ferguson police officer went to that parking lot, Doyle said the car took off.

That’s when the officer turned on his lights and sirens, trying to stop the vehicle. Doyle says 30 to 45 seconds later, the suspect vehicle crashed into the other car, killing the driver.

At this time, the suspect is still at large. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.