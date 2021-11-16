West Florissant’s Ferguson stretch to transform with $18.2 million grant

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A federal grant for $18.2 million will be used to transform one and a half miles of West Florissant Avenue in Ferguson and Dellwood into a more welcoming place for pedestrians. Around 30,000 vehicles use that section of road daily and they can be a danger for people trying to walk, bike, or use public transit. This new project is designed to increase safety and boost local business.

The grant will help to upgrade traffic signals, crosswalks, and add new medians from Stein Road to Ferguson Avenue. There will also be road and sidewalk enhancements to provide better access to businesses. Plus, shared-use paths for cyclists and pedestrians will be added.

“We have already invested more than $7 million over the last four years toward improving West Florissant Avenue. Designating the thoroughfare as a Great Streets Project closes the gaps in funding and will truly transform this vital corridor,” writes St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page.

Senator Roy Blunt and Congresswoman Bush helped to make this project a priority. Construction is expected to begin in early 2024 and should be complete by 2026.

East-West Gateway Council of Governments selected the area for one of the Great Streets initiatives in 2014. There are several other well-known streets that have been a part of the project including Delmar Boulevard and South Grand Avenue.