West St. Louis County churches host drive-thru communion on election day

MANCHESTER, Mo. – During this year of the COVID pandemic, political turmoil, and civil unrest, how many times have you heard someone say, “Lord, help us”?

Some churches in west St. Louis County hosted a drive-thru communion and prayer service on this election day. They’re praying for unity in the divisive political climate this election year.

Manchester United Methodist Church, Community Christian Church, and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church organized the “Go to the Polls, Come to the Table” event at the Manchester Athletic Association parking lot.

Drivers stayed in their cars as clergy members prayed with them and provided each person in the car a sealed container that included a wafer and juice. The drive-thru was open to anyone regardless of denomination, faith, or political affiliation.

Another interfaith gathering to pray for peace and unity will be held Wednesday at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis. Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski has invited leaders from different faith communities to a prayer service at 4 p.m. It is not open to the public due to COVID restrictions but will be live-streamed on Facebook or YouTube for those who want to participate virtually.