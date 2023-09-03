ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police were called to the scene of a robbery in west St. Louis near Keokuk Street on September 3 at about 2:45 a.m. A 44-year-old victim said that he was helping a friend repossess a motorcycle from an individual who had stopped making payments. The victim removed the motorcycle from the rear yard of a residence on Keokuk.

While waiting to load the motorcycle onto another vehicle, the victim observed a maroon Dodge Ram 1500 circling the block four or five times. The Dodge Ram came to a stop, and three white males exited the vehicle.

The driver approached the victim, pointing a gun at his head and telling him that the motorcycle wasn’t worth losing his life. The victim retreated from the motorcycle as all three suspects loaded it into the back of the Dodge Ram and left the area. This investigation is ongoing.