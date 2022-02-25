West Virginia man arrested after threatening to shoot up CBC High School

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A West Virginia man faces a felony charge for making a terrorist threat to a St. Louis County school. Malcolm A. Johnson, 31, was arrested today in Morgantown, West Virginia after a warrant was issued by St. Louis County Circuit Court on February Wednesday.

Court documents signed by a Town & Country Police Department detective say that Johnson called Christian Brothers College High School several times between June of 2021 through February 22, 2022. The messages included his name and the demand for the school to close.

There were around 150 people inside the school when he called around 8:00 am Wednesday. A school secretary answered his call on February 22. He identified himself and said he would shoot whoever he wanted at the school.

The call was transferred to a school dean. That is when Johnson told him that he would shoot whoever was responsible for his “CBC situation.” He would use his gun in self-defense if the police came for him.

Johnson is being held without bond. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Johnson with making a Terrorist Threat 1st Degree, a Class D Felony.