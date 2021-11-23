Westminster Christian Academy closed today due to flu outbreak

ST. LOUIS – There is no class Tuesday at Westminster Christian Academy in Town and Country. The school said several students and faculty members are out with “the flu.”

A message from the school was sent out to parents Monday saying, “Due to the high level of student and faculty illness due to Influenza, we will be closed tomorrow and will not have school.”

All after-school activities including basketball games are canceled. Officials will disinfect the entire building.

School will begin on time Monday after the Thanksgiving break.