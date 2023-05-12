ST. LOUIS – Fast food options are quite abundant around the St. Louis area, but the ultimate go-to option might look a little bit different depending on which side of the bi-state region you live.

A new study conducted by Pricelisto determined the most popular fast food restaurants in all 50 U.S. states.

A research team from Pricelisto conducted the study by analyzing Google search data over the past 12 months.

In Missouri, these were the top fast food choices:

Domino’s Pizza McDonald’s Pizza Hut

In Illinois, these were the top fast food choices:

McDonald’s Starbucks Domino’s Pizza

Pricelisto says McDonald’s was named the most popular option in 22 states, including Illinois, while Domino’s was the second most popular option nationwide as the top preference in 14 states, including Missouri.

The findings have changed a bit since FOX 2 reported on another PriceListo study last fall, which deemed Taco Bell as the favorite fast food restaurant in Missouri.

In an email to FOX 2, a spokesperson adds, “The fast-food industry is invaluable to the U.S. economy. In fact, these restaurants are estimated to be worth $366.9 billion in 2023.”

As for states neighboring Missouri, some of the findings revealed the top fast-food restaurants to be…

Chick-Fil-A (Tennessee)

Domino’s (Arkansas)

McDonald’s (Iowa, Nebraska, Oklahoma)

Papa John’s (Kentucky)

Pizza Hut (Kansas)