ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Some may be dreaming of a white Christmas this year. Last year’s holiday was a little warm, with a high of 67 degrees. Will it be cold enough for the white stuff in St. Louis? We checked the charts to see what the past has to say about this year’s forecast.

In order for it to be a white Christmas, there must be at least an inch of snow on the ground by 6 a.m. Christmas morning. There is a 20% chance of that happening here in the St. Louis area. Last time it happened was in 2017, with an inch of snowfall.

It’s too early to tell if we’ll see any snow, but it’s likely that highs will be in the 20s and lows in the single digits to near 0 this year. That’s 15-20 degrees below normal (High 40 and Low 25) We’ll keep you posted.

