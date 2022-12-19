ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
Finding Normal will help yoga students manage trauma symptoms with a special class Monday evening.
Introduction to Trauma-Informed Yoga
Monday, December 19
6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CST
Finding Normal
3250 Hampton Ave.
St Louis, MO 63139-2357
https://bit.ly/3j9gdVT
Mission Taco Joint and the band El Monstero will help Jeff Burton’s family. Burton died in August of cancer. In December, Mission Taco Joint – University City will donate $1 of its El Monstero Three Little Piggies Burrito to the Jeff Burton Family Fund. This fundraiser will be held on concert nights.
December 21 – 23, 2022
December 30
Mission Taco Joint
6235 Delmar Blvd.
University City, MO 63130
https://bit.ly/3YcLsPU
The Missouri History Museum will make sure partiers of all ages and bedtimes can ring in New Year’s 2023.
Noon Year’s Eve
Saturday, December 31
10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CST
Missouri History Museum
5700 Lindell Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63112
https://mohistory.org/winter-getaway-2022