ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

Finding Normal will help yoga students manage trauma symptoms with a special class Monday evening.

Introduction to Trauma-Informed Yoga

Monday, December 19

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CST

Finding Normal

3250 Hampton Ave.

St Louis, MO 63139-2357

https://bit.ly/3j9gdVT

Mission Taco Joint and the band El Monstero will help Jeff Burton’s family. Burton died in August of cancer. In December, Mission Taco Joint – University City will donate $1 of its El Monstero Three Little Piggies Burrito to the Jeff Burton Family Fund. This fundraiser will be held on concert nights.

December 21 – 23, 2022

December 30

Mission Taco Joint

6235 Delmar Blvd.

University City, MO 63130

https://bit.ly/3YcLsPU

The Missouri History Museum will make sure partiers of all ages and bedtimes can ring in New Year’s 2023.

Noon Year’s Eve

Saturday, December 31

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CST

Missouri History Museum

5700 Lindell Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63112

https://mohistory.org/winter-getaway-2022