ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

Despite a deep cold snap, The Missouri Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will celebrate the winter solstice with The Longest Night Luminary Lighting. The group will support those living with the degenerative neurological disease and their caregivers.



Longest Night Luminary Lighting

Wednesday, December 21

6:00 p.m. CST

Kiener Plaza

500 Chestnut St.

St. Louis, MO 63101

https://bit.ly/3UQ2jVL

According to the museum’s website, Thursday Nights at the Museum is still on schedule with a Hip-hop night. LOOPRAT and DJ G. Wiz are scheduled to perform. The museum notes that some explicit lyrics may be heard in the performance.



’80s and ’90s Hip Hop Night

Thursday, December 29

5:30 – 8:00 p.m. CST

Missouri History Museum

5700 Lindell Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63112

https://bit.ly/3Wznxsl



Free Christmas haircuts for kids will be waiting at the grand opening of The Barber Life 314.

Barbers will give children free styles. They will serve food and drink at the ribbon cutting, as well.

Free Christmas Cuts for Kids

Friday, December 23

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. CST

The Barber Life 314

4026 Kingshighway Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63115

https://bit.ly/3FOjh18